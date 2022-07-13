Dorsey Blonda King Jr., 84, of Buckhannon, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Dorsey was born in Weston on January 5, 1938, a son of the late Dorsey Blonda and Nellie Ruth Ball King. On February 25, 1966, he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann King. Dorsey missed her dearly after her passing on July 26, 2013. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also reunited in Heaven with his daughter, Destilene Ruth King; two sons: Dorsey James King and Gary Wayne King; and son-in-law, Terry McClung. Forever remembering Dorsey are his two sons: Timothy Scott King and wife, Michelle, of Berlin, and Ronald Joseph King and wife, Christina, of Buford, SC; two daughters: DeLinda Kay McClung of Berlin, and Mary Jo Taylor of Buford, SC; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert King of Weston. Dorsey graduated from Weston High School and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He employed with Weston Transfer, Weston State Hospital, and as a Steel Laborer in Cleveland, OH. Dorsey attended Message of Light Tabernacle in Weston. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and collected knives and guns. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Dorsey Blonda King Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.