Driver transported after falling asleep at the wheel, flipping SUV

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after officers said he fell asleep while behind the wheel and flipped over in Randolph County.

Officers were dispatched to the accident in Crystal Springs around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived on scene to find a Jeep Grand Cherokee on its side in the middle of the roadway, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and he was transported to Davis Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officers said.

The driver allegedly fell asleep and drove off the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side.

Randolph County EMS responded to the scene in addition to Elkins Fire and Police Departments.

