Edward Lee Malone, 83, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born in Shinnston on September 22, 1938, a son of the late Milton and Dorothy Bush Malone. He was married to Charlotte Patricia Hendrickson Malone on November 24, 1963, who preceded him in death on October 17, 2021. Surviving is one son, Dr. James Malone and his wife Lesli of Bridgeport; one daughter, Maria Malone of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Mason and Isabella Malone; and one great grandchild, Jeweliana Davis. Mr. Malone was a graduate of Shinnston High School and a United States Army veteran. He was retired from the Clarksburg Fire Department with 23 years of service and went on to work for JC Penney for 15 years. While at JC Penney he and enjoyed assisting all the men he helped in selecting their suits. Among his many activities, he was proud of being a partner with John “Butch” Jordan in their company, Rainbow Graphics. He also enjoyed making sausage for his family and friends. Ed was very hard working and a dedicated family man and was diligent in providing for his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Malone will be cremated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 am with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

