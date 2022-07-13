Advertisement

Glenville State First Lady Manchin passes away

The Glenville State University campus community is mourning the loss of First Lady Virginia...
The Glenville State University campus community is mourning the loss of First Lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin.(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University campus community is mourning the loss of First Lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin.

She passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 13.

“My wife was a vibrant presence on campus and she loved doing things for our students, faculty, staff, and the community. Our family is heartbroken over her passing and she will be sorely missed, not only by me, but by all who came into contact with her,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Virginia “Gigi” Manchin Memorial Scholarship.

Donations can be made through the Glenville State University Foundation by contacting (304) 462-6381 or by mail at 200 High Street, Glenville, WV 26351.

