Harrison County Sheriff receives rest of budget

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A budget battle involving the Harrison County Sheriff’s office has finally come to an end. After several months debate between the commission and the sheriff the entire budget has been delivered.

Several weeks ago over $250,000 of the commission’s money was given to the department for new cruisers.

Now $110,000 has been provided for a five-year lease on body cameras, other new equipment, and for the investigations department.

Commission President Susan Thomas says it took a lot of hard work to get it done.

“I’m so happy that we got that accomplished and put in his budget I just hope its all put to bed,” said Thomas.

Thomas says she’s hopeful the department now has everything it needs to keep people and officers safe.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.