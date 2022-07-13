Advertisement

Harrison County Sheriff receives rest of budget

By John Blashke
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A budget battle involving the Harrison County Sheriff’s office has finally come to an end. After several months debate between the commission and the sheriff the entire budget has been delivered.

Several weeks ago over $250,000 of the commission’s money was given to the department for new cruisers.

Now $110,000 has been provided for a five-year lease on body cameras, other new equipment, and for the investigations department.

Commission President Susan Thomas says it took a lot of hard work to get it done.

“I’m so happy that we got that accomplished and put in his budget I just hope its all put to bed,” said Thomas.

Thomas says she’s hopeful the department now has everything it needs to keep people and officers safe.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man dies after shooting, car crash in Myrtle Beach
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Summer P-EBT benefits approved for students
I-79 rollover
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-79 in Bridgeport
Preston County man dies following motorcycle accident
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

Latest News

Bridgeport couple escape Tennessee floods
Manchin, Capito to speak on Senate Floor on life and legacy of Woody Williams
Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder
Driver transported after falling asleep at the wheel, flipping SUV
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Bridgeport couple escape Tennessee floods