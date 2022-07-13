How renter’s insurance helps in times of loss

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday’s fire at Bon Vista apartments in Morgantown left several people with nothing.

Officials say four units were destroyed.

While some in the community are pitching in to help, those impacted are still trying to figure out how to replace their belongings and, in some cases, find a place to stay.

That’s where renter’s insurance comes in.

Larry Tenney is an insurance agent in Clarksburg, he said renters insurance exists for situations just like this, and can help you get money to replace lost items and even a living stipend.

He recommends keeping documents of all your belongings in a fire box in your apartment..

“When you’re renting its gunna be anything that’s yours. It’s gunna be anything from clothing to furniture that’s gunna be yours. Anything you have in there whether it’s electronic equipment, furnishings, jewelry, things like that,” said Tenney

While the cause of the Bon Vista fire is still under investigation, Tenney said regardless of who is at fault, renters insurance would still cover you.

