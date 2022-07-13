James “Jim” Jackson Keister, 76, of Weston, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Jim was born in Weston on April 19, 1946, a son of the late Jackson Alvin Crittenton Keister and Iris Nell Hamm Keister. On November 27, 1986, Jim married his best friend, Jacquelyn “Jacqui” Ellen Braniff and together they shared over 35 wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his wife, Jacqui Keister of Weston; three sons: Steven Keister and wife, Lavonne, of Bluffton, SC, Gregory Williams and wife, Bea, of Weston, WV, and Joshua Williams and wife, Mandy, of Hickory, NC; six grandchildren: Beckett, Jackson, Paisley, Chrisey, Chasey, and Savannah; and one great-granddaughter on the way, Isabella. Jim graduated from Weston High School in 1965 and attended Glenville State College. He served his country proudly in the United States Army National Guard from 1966-1984 as a Combat Engineer and obtained the rank of Seargent. Jim was employed with Savin Brothers where he helped build I79 highway and Bad Apple Motor Sports as a crew chief and driver. He spent many years at Haliburton Well Services and retired from Suburban Propane as a Senior Gas Technician after 25 years. In his spare time, Jim coached Little League Baseball with two undefeated seasons, ran 5K races, and was a Golden Gloves Boxer. He also enjoyed racing, skydiving, hunting, fishing, and watching high school baseball, football, and wrestling. Jim’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of James “Jim” Jackson Keister and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

