Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday afternoon, a cold front brought severe thunderstorms into our region, dropping over 2″ of rain in some places. This morning, the rain is gone, leaving behind fog. This afternoon, any leftover fog will burn away, leaving partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, a couple of degrees below-average but still warm. Overall, today will be seasonable and partly sunny. Overnight, a weak disturbance might bring an isolated shower or two, but other than that, expect a mix of clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm and quiet. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, as a high-pressure system keeps skies relatively clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, right around the average for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will also be a seasonable, sunny afternoon. The high-pressure system will keep skies clear throughout Friday and parts of Saturday as it moves east. So expect plenty of sunshine as we end the workweek and kickstart the weekend. Temperatures will also stay in the mid-to-upper-80s during that time, so the next few days will be seasonable. It’s not until Sunday into early next week that a low-pressure system and increased southerly flow brings more moisture into West Virginia, resulting in more showers and thunderstorms. So expect some rain as we start next week. In short, the next few days will be seasonable and sunny, and it’s not until Sunday that rain chances return.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with just a few clouds in the area. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, similar to the average high for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable and sunny. High: 86.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, which could result in patchy fog in some areas. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-60s, similar to the average low. Overall, a warm, calm night, with only some patchy fog to interrupt your commute. Low: 63.

Thursday: Any leftover fog will dissipate by mid-morning, and by the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few isolated clouds in our region. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, expect another sunny, seasonable afternoon. High: 85.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, making Friday another sunny, seasonable afternoon. High: 86.

