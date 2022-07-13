LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff is putting out a dire alert about a hidden fentanyl attack on the public.

The Department posted on Facebook urging the public to be cautious of folded bills because they could contain deadly fentanyl.

The sheriff is also asking families to educate their children not to pick up any precisely folded money they may find.

According to the post, the amount of powder next to the penny is more than enough to kill anyone that it comes into contact with.

Lewis County Sheriff warns of fentanyl laced money (Facebook: Lewis County Sheriff's Department)

For more information, contact the Lewis County Sheriff at 304-269-8251.

