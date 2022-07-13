Advertisement

Manchin, Capito to speak on Senate Floor on life and legacy of Woody Williams

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito will speak on the U.S. Senate Floor on the life and legacy of Hershel “Woody” Williams, last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

Manchin and Capito will be speaking at 7 p.m. on the Senate Floor.

CLICK HERE to watch the livestream.

