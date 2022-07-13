Manchin, Capito to speak on Senate Floor on life and legacy of Woody Williams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito will speak on the U.S. Senate Floor on the life and legacy of Hershel “Woody” Williams, last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

Manchin and Capito will be speaking at 7 p.m. on the Senate Floor.

CLICK HERE to watch the livestream.

