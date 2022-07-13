Monongalia County Schools implement a new safety measure into high schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County high school students, would have a big change for the 2022-23 school year.

All three high schools would have a weapon detector at the entrance.

Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico said they installed these detectors and were already using them during their summer programs.

“They are very different from the traditional metal detectors that you see in airports. We are using these because they do detect a weapon. It could be a knife blade. It certainly could be a firearm,” she explained.

Talerico said this extra safety measure would be required by everyone that entered these schools.

She added that students in the summer programs were putting together videos for their classmates to show them how going through these detectors would work.

Talerico said that these videos would be shared online, previous to the start of the new school year.

By some of the detectors being installed already, they were able to make some adjustments before all the students returned.

“Done by trial and error. Sometimes, they would pick up a band instrument. So, that can’t go through that. But, we will be examining the band cases, as well as the instruments. That would be done by personnel at the school,” Talerico added.

They planned to have four detectors at Morgantown High, three at University High and one at Clay-Battelle High, as well as one at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center.

