Morgantown man charged in bank robbery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was charged after officers said a robbed a bank on High Street Tuesday afternoon.

Rickey Murray, 65, entered the Citizens Bank in Morgantown around 3:30 p.m. wearing a visor, sweater and a bandage on his face, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Murray told a teller he had a gun and “stole an unknown amount of money from a cash drawer.”

Murray allegedly left the bank on foot and traveled east on Walnut Street where he removed his visor and sweater and placed them on top of a garbage can before entering the South Park neighborhood.

Detectives identified Murray while reviewing surveillance footage and located him while investigating an unrelated incident.

Murray has been charged with felony bank robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

