Advertisement

Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death

By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and father were charged with first-degree murder in their four-year-old child’s death, State Police said.

Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area Tuesday morning where the young girl was found dead.

Investigators determined the girl’s parents, Rusty and Rebekah Weikle, were both responsible.

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle(WVVA News)

In addition to murder, the two were charged with child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man dies after shooting, car crash in Myrtle Beach
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Summer P-EBT benefits approved for students
I-79 rollover
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-79 in Bridgeport
Preston County man dies following motorcycle accident
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

Latest News

A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday...
Semi hauling frozen chicken flips over
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Morgantown High School.
Monongalia County Schools implement a new safety measure into high schools
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for July 12, 2022