Power outages in Belington causing problems

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Belington has been in the dark all day.

Officials say almost everyone in town lost power around 1 a.m. this morning. It’s due to a transformer that blew out due to the storms.

Crews have been working non-stop to get the lights back on. While the good news is they’re expected to get power back any moment, officials say the outage is taking a toll.

“It’s starting to affect the business. Their groceries things like that. We opened up the civic center for those who need power for their oxygen. We have cold water up there for them. We are trying to take the best care of them we can,” said Mayor of Belington, Cherri Sturm.

