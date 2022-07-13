Semi hauling frozen chicken flips over

HARMAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday morning.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the Harman area on US 33 around 11 a.m. on July 11.

The driver, who was hauling frozen chicken from Moorefield to Columbus, Ohio, told officers he was driving down Allegheny Mountain going into a curve when the lost air pressure to the truck and trailer, lost control and went into the ditch.

The truck going into the ditch caused the load to shift inside the trailer and flip onto its side, officers said.

The driver of the semi denied medical treatment and walked away with minor injuries.

Crews remained on scene until 8 a.m. the next morning when the roadway was cleared, authorities said.

Randolph County EMS, Harman Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia DOH responded to the accident.

