Advertisement

Semi hauling frozen chicken flips over

A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday...
A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday morning.(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday morning.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the Harman area on US 33 around 11 a.m. on July 11.

The driver, who was hauling frozen chicken from Moorefield to Columbus, Ohio, told officers he was driving down Allegheny Mountain going into a curve when the lost air pressure to the truck and trailer, lost control and went into the ditch.

The truck going into the ditch caused the load to shift inside the trailer and flip onto its side, officers said.

A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday...
A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday morning.(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of the semi denied medical treatment and walked away with minor injuries.

Crews remained on scene until 8 a.m. the next morning when the roadway was cleared, authorities said.

Randolph County EMS, Harman Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia DOH responded to the accident.

A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday...
A tractor trailer carrying a load of frozen chicken flipped over in Randolph County Monday morning.(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man dies after shooting, car crash in Myrtle Beach
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Summer P-EBT benefits approved for students
I-79 rollover
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-79 in Bridgeport
Preston County man dies following motorcycle accident
Applebee's waitress
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

Latest News

Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Morgantown High School.
Monongalia County Schools implement a new safety measure into high schools
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for July 12, 2022