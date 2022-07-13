Team that investigated deaths at Clarksburg VAMC recognized

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Department of Justice employees who investigated the deaths of veterans at the Clarksburg VA Hospital were recognized on Tuesday.

It was all part of the 69th annual Attorney General’s awards.

Leaders in the department said they are “extremely proud” of the work that team did.

They also said the guilty plea in the investigation led to was a testament of strength.

Nearly 300 Justice Department employees received awards this year along with more than 50 non-department officials.

Reta Mays confessed to murdering seven veterans and intended to kill another between July 2017 and July 2018. She was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences and an additional 20 years for the eighth victim.

