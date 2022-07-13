Vietnam Veteran honored with proclamation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A big honor was bestowed on a local Vietnam veteran today.

Sgt. Patrick Matheny served in the army from 1964-67. The Harrison county native was in Vietnam where he served as a door gunner in a helicopter.

After more than 50 years the county is recognizing his heroic service with a proclamation declaring July 13th ‘Patrick Matheny Day’.

Leading up to this day, Matheny has been sharing his stories for many years.

“I probably got enough to write a book I just never done it,” said Matheny. “Writing the stories helped me a lot -- when I started writing stories it helped me tremendously, but what I’m going to do with them I don’t know -- like I said I just put them out there.”

For now he’s sharing them on Facebook and in short story compilations.

Matheny says he was surprised to have such an honor bestowed on him.

Sgt. David Tucker wrote up the proclamation and said more needs to be done to honor all veterans.

“You know we love to read about history, but men like Mr. Matheny helped to write and they’re a living breathing part of it,” said Tucker.

Matheny says he’s been researching his time in Vietnam and has thousands of pictures from his time there. He says friends he served with have helped him to remember and confirm stories.

Matheny says he completed 1,800 combat hours -- that equates to 75 whole days in battle. Despite all the danger he’s amazed he made it out safe.

“I never go shot down once -- how I don’t know, but I made I through,” said Matheny. “The only thing I ever had was brass burns on the top of my stomach from firing the M60 rounds blowing back on me going down the top of your shirt.”

