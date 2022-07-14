Baby born on 7/11 in parking lot of Shinnston 7-Eleven

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A baby boy was born in the 7-Eleven parking lot in Shinnston on 7/11.

Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, weighing six pounds and eight ounces while being 19 inches long.

Because Waylon shares a birthday with the convenience store, Allie Sayers and her fiancé Chase Bush have been gifted with 7 years of free coffee.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson says this will help them stay awake on their latest nights or earliest mornings.

7-Eleven will also be gifting Waylon and his family with a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee branded items including onesies, diapers, and other newborn essentials.

7-Eleven wishes Waylon a Happy Belated Birthday!

