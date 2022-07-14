Advertisement

Ellis family provides update on Sunset Ellis Drive-In, donations

Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Jul. 14, 2022
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In provided an update on projector issues from July 10.

According to a Facebook post, an engineer traveled from Ohio to replace the bulb on the projector.

While the owners are uncertain if this will be a permanent fix, the projector is up and running and will be showing movies this weekend.

Following a recent push of people wanting to help keep the drive-in open for the community, the Ellis family has accepted help from Jeremy and Jenny Smallwood to establish a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the projector.

The long-term goal for the drive-in, according to the post, is to raise $65,000 for an updated projector, citing the current system will eventually need to be replaced, “probably sooner than later” considering the recent vandalism.

The Ellis family says they will do everything they can to remain open and believes they will be able to remain open for many years to come with everyone’s help.

CLICK HERE for donations that will go toward the Sunset Ellis Drive-In.

