Historic Carrolton Bridge getting renovation after fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - About 5 years ago a massive fire destroyed a historic bridge in Barbour county.

The Carrolton Covered Bridge is the third oldest of 17 covered bridges in the state and now its getting a makeover.

The Department of Highways is currently restoring the bridge that was first built in 1856 by the O’Brien brothers.

For the next several months, the bridge spanning the Buckhannon River on county route 36 will be closed. Drivers are being advised to detour by taking county route 11 to 119 instead which will bring them past the bridge on route 36.

