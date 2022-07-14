Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-pressure system and upper-level trough started bringing dry, sunny conditions and seasonable temperatures yesterday, and today will continue that trend. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with upper-level clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overnight, a few clouds will push in, but skies will still be mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. The atmosphere will also be dry enough that there won’t be much fog in the area, so visibility should be decent. Tomorrow afternoon, skies start out mostly clear and sunny, but clouds will start building in by the late-evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, which is about average for this time of year. The weekend then starts out dry on Saturday, with increased cloud cover and highs in the upper-80s ahead of a low-pressure system out west. By Sunday into the first half of next week, the system moves in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. So expect rain chances and even a few summertime downpours as we start next week. Temperatures will also remain in the mid-80s for the first half of next week. In short, the rest of the workweek will be seasonable and sunny, and it’s not until Sunday into next week that rain chances make a return.

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds pushing into our region. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable, with just a few clouds. High: 85.

Tonight: A few clouds will push into our region, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Overall, a mild, calm night, with just a few clouds. Low: 61.

Friday: Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon, with clouds increasing during the evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, expect a seasonable, sunny end to the weekend. High: 86.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds coming during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, a few degrees above-average and feeling slightly warmer because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, expect a seasonably warm afternoon, with more filtered sunshine. High: 89.

