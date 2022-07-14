Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 14th, 2022

How long will this gorgeous weather last?
Kevin Corriveau Weather
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lots of beautiful weather across north central West Virginia! Temperatures were just about average, in the mid-80s and the relative humidity was in that comfort zone. The few clouds that we have right now in the area will be clearing out tonight and tomorrow we’re looking at a mostly sunny day with maybe a few degrees warmer. If you’re wondering if this nice weather will hold out through the weekend, we’re looking pretty good. Even though we’re expecting more clouds going into the weekend, showers will be holding off till probably Sunday. We will start seeing the temperatures rising, and on Sunday we could be back into the low 90s. Starting on Monday temperatures come back down again, but the trade-off will be heavier showers and storms. Don’t expect to see much of a break from the scattered showers until we get later into the week.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 60

Friday: Sunny: High 87

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Sunday: Mostly cloudy: High 87

