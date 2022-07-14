Advertisement

Missing dog found safe after running from accident scene

Murphy had been missing since June 12.
Murphy had been missing since June 12.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beloved dog that went missing after a car accident in June will soon be reunited with his owner.

Murphy, a one-year old Shetland Sheepdog, ran away from an accident scene on US Route 35 between Mason and Putnam Counties on June 12.

Murphy’s owner, Jillian Sandefur, was heading back to her home in Indiana when the accident happened.

She spent several days searching for her furry friend before returning home.

Since then, volunteers have continued the search.

On Thursday around 11 a.m. volunteers found a healthy, but hungry Murphy in a live trap they had set in hopes to find him.

Sandefur said volunteers have taken Murphy to a local veterinarian to be checked out and then they will drive him home to Indiana.

