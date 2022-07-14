Morgantown woman pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County woman pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge on Wednesday, officials said.

Nicole Halterman, 32, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Halterman admitted to having child pornography in March 2021 in Monongalia County, Ihlenfeld said.

Halterman faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

