Mother-daughter duo help homeless man beaten by strangers

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the beating of a homeless man in Randolph County, strangers are now stepping up to help.

Emily and Cindy Demo have a long history of helping people out.

The mother-daughter duo has been giving support to people and organizations in Randolph county through various fundraisers.

Their latest one is for a homeless man who was attacked by three men in Mill Creek, who authorities say recorded and posted a video of the assault to social media.

When they saw the video, they knew it was time to hop into action.

“It just broke [Emily’s] heart and she wanted to do something to make him happy. She was just worried and she came to me after two or three days and she just wanted to do something to make him happy and asked what we could do,” said Cindy.

That’s when Emily and Cindy set up a fundraiser for the man.

“We’ve raised about seven or eight hundred dollars. Only one of those has been a 50-dollar donation, the rest have been 10 or 20 dollars, so that just goes to show how many people have contributed and how small amounts actually work their way into a large amount.”

They also plan to use some of the money to buy the man a tent and a bicycle.

Emily said she is excited for the man to finally receive the donations they’ve got for him.

“I like helping people because I have a good heart. I can’t wait for Michael to see all of his new stuff because it will make him smile.”

Emily and Cindy say the fundraiser has gone so well they plan to shut down donations in the near future.

