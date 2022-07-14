Advertisement

New president elected for W.Va. Board of Education

The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously elected Paul Hardesty as its new president.(WV Department of Education)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously elected Paul Hardesty as its new president.

Hardesty said one of his priorities is to mend relationships with the state Legislature, which has been strained at times.

He said with many important issues ahead of the board he wants to make sure West Virginia students are prepared.

In a statement, Hardesty said, “I will start, day one, to try and build back damaged relationships around the Capitol complex because, at the end of the day, we all want better educational opportunities.”

Hardesty has 30 years of public service under his belt. He’s served on the Logan County Board of Education and was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to an unexpired term in the West Virginia Senate.

Meanwhile, board member Nancy White was elected vice president.

