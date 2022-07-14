Advertisement

By Master Control
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Rhonda Lynn George Janice, 60, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 7, 1962, a daughter of Ronald George of Alabama and the late Nancy Surock George. She is survived by her best friend and life partner, Anthony “Tony” Lehosit; two daughters, Ashley Nicole Kennedy and her husband James of Clarksburg and Sara Renea Shirkey of Clarksburg; one son, Anthony Frank Lehosit, IV of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Zhane Shirkey, Phoenix Satterfield, Kimberly “Sage” Leary and Jaris Satterfield; one brother, Ronald George, II and his wife Debbie of Ohio, five sisters, Tammy Welling and her husband Boyd of Florida, Pamela Hurst and her husband Jack of Alabama, Lori Gray and her husband Doug of Bridgeport, Monica Scott and her husband Shane of Clarksburg and Stephanie Hunter and her husband Ryan of Pennsylvania; and several, nieces, great nieces and great nephews. Rhonda was a 1980 graduate of Bridgeport High School and was employed in the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office for over 18 years.  In 1995 she began working at Raymon’s Restaurant and became co-owner of the restaurant with Tony in 2004.  Rhonda cherished her grandchildren and loved to shop, turning bargain hunting into her favorite game. She was a member of the Horizon’s Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Rhonda will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

