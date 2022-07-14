Robinson Grand launches new concert series focused on local talent

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia-centric Born & Bred Concert Series is moving to downtown Clarksburg in October to the Robinson Grand.

Born & Bred, created by Brendan Gallagher, debuted as a music festival in Grafton.

Now in a new concert series form, The Robinson Grand will be hosting multiple shows a year featuring talented musicians and performing artists that have been shaped by the Mountain State.

The first show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

“I remember the first Born & Bred music festival in Grafton,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “Brendan did an incredible job putting it together. The event was a huge success, and now that the Robinson Grand is the new home of the series, I imagine it’s only going to get bigger and better.”

Nick Davisson will headline this fall’s series debut on Saturday, Oct. 8.

“The Davisson Brothers band are as West Virginia born and bred as it gets in the local music scene,” said Young. “However, having Nick, the next generation of Davisson music stars, will give this series the new, fresh, energetic debut it deserves.”

Joining Nick Davisson on the Robinson Grand stage on October 8 are Last Year’s Model and The New Relics.

Last Year’s Model is a rock and roll band that has mastered the art of heartland rock in the vein of Bruce, storytelling as a craft, and a hint of Pearl Jam, reminding you that the 80s eventually led to the 90s.

The New Relics have been a staple of the East Coast roots-rock and Americana music scene since forming in 2001. Their 2-decade long catalog crosses genres from Jam-Band to Singer-Songwriter, Rock, Country and Americana, pushing the boundaries of genre while fueling their passion of creating emotionally resonant stories and weaving them into well-constructed musical arrangements.

“This inaugural show has a very north central West Virginia feel,” said Young. “It’s going to be a truly great night that will propel us into several future shows that will feature performers from all over West Virginia and also those Mountaineers who are currently living and working outside the state.”

Tickets for The Born & Bred Concert Series start at $13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at (855) 773-6283.

