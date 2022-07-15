Advertisement

Amphitheatre renovations at Davis & Elkins set to begin

Participating in a ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations to the Citizens Bank of WV...
Participating in a ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations to the Citizens Bank of WV Amphitheatre at Davis & Elkins College are, from left, Applied Construction Solutions Project Manager Derrick Pritt, ACS Human Resources Generalist and Queen Silvia LXXX Kara Alvarez, Davis & Elkins College Vice President for Institutional Advancement Scott Goddard, Davis & Elkins College President Chris A. Wood, President & CEO of Citizens Bank of West Virginia and D&E Trustee Nathaniel S. Bonnell, Randolph County Commissioner Chris Siler, Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco and Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton.(Davis & Elkins College)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Leaders from Davis & Elkins College and the Randolph County community are coming together to bring new life to the College’s outdoor Amphitheatre and expand usage possibilities for the structure.

Officials said work will soon begin on what will be named the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Amphitheatre at D&E with hopes of completion in September.

The newly designed Amphitheatre will feature a roof to allow for performances in inclement weather and lighting for nighttime events.

In addition, the structure will have capabilities for a variety of production equipment. The current concrete platform and steps will also be enhanced.

The facility has served the College and community for decades as the stage for the coronation of Mountain State Forest Festival Queen Silvia as well as a venue for concerts, performances and celebrations, officials said.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place in early July with officials from the College, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, the city of Elkins, Randolph County Commission and Applied Construction Solutions, Inc.

“Breaking ground for a new Amphitheatre is further evidence of the commitment of Davis & Elkins College to serve the Randolph County community,” said D&E President Chris A. Wood. “This stage will be the gathering place for the greater community for the coronation of Queen Silvia at the Mountain State Forest Festival, concerts, fireworks, theatrical productions and recitals among so much more.”

