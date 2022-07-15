Advertisement

Detroit man pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Detroit man pleaded guilty to having a role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said.

Leroy Charleston, 39, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Proximity to a Protected Location,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Charleston admitted to distributing methamphetamine near Fairmont State University in February 2020, Ihlenfeld said.

Charleston faces at least one and up 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

