East Fairmont seniors seeking continued improvement in final year

Finished 2021 season with 5-5 record, best in over 20 years
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont finished the 2021 season with at 5-5, its first season in over 20 years without a losing record. This year, the Bees want to build off that, especially the seniors.

“This senior class - we’ve had lots of three-year starters, a couple four-year starters,” senior Gage Dean said. “We’re a lot stronger than we’ve been, ever. We’re just ready to compete.”

The Bees narrowly missed a potential chance at the postseason with a Week 11 loss to Fairmont Senior in the East-West rivalry game. That game - and the four others they lost - are at the forefront of their minds this year, but they haven’t forgotten about the wins.

“We played a lot more as a team. We had some great seniors that were leading, and we all did our job,” senior Tyler Parrish said. “It’s an 11-person game not just one, so we work well together. It’s a brotherhood. We have a great coach, a great coaching staff. We all play well together. We’re all brothers.”

Brotherhood is a common theme heading into the 2022 season, with many of these guys set to play together for just one final season.

“I’ve known these guys for years, so we already have sort of a team chemistry. It’s obvious to see that these are some of my best friends,” senior Evan “Hambone” Helm said. “It’s easy to work as a team when you’re playing with your best friends.”

