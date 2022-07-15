Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have been sunny and seasonable, and a high-pressure system and upper-level trough will bring the same weather conditions today. This afternoon, skies start out mostly clear and sunny, although cloud cover does increase in the evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the mid-80s, just like the past few days. Overnight, clouds will increase, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the mid-60s. Tomorrow, a few isolated showers might push in from out west during the morning hours, but by the afternoon, we should dry out, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s. Then on Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system from out west starts lifting moisture into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms into our region. The same system lingers for the first half of next week, bringing more showers and thunderstorms on Monday before leaving our area Tuesday morning. So expect rain chances, and even a few summertime downpours, as we start next week. Then another front will bring more rain chances towards the latter half of next week. Temperatures will also remain in the mid-to-upper-80s, although because of the humidity, they might feel more like the low-90s at times. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. In short, today will be a nice way to end the workweek, and scattered showers and thunderstorms return next week.

Today: Skies start out clear and sunny during the afternoon, but by the evening hours, clouds will build in and lead to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80s, more or less similar to the average high for this time of year. Overall, expect another seasonable afternoon, with just a few clouds. High: 87.

Tonight: More clouds will push in from out west, resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-60s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy night. Low: 63.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect much sunshine. Barring an isolated shower or two, however, most areas will remain dry throughout the day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overall, expect temperatures to be average and gray skies. High: 85.

Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms will push in during the afternoon and evening, but barring that, expect cloudy skies and quiet conditions. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling slightly warmer because of the humidity. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy afternoon, with a few showers. High: 88.

