Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | July 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday!! It was yet another beautiful day today across NCWV, with lots of sun, highs in the 80s, and low humidity. Overnight, however, clouds are going to be moving in from the northwest, and will remain persistent throughout the day tomorrow. This will cause high temperatures to max out a bit below average in the low 80s, and in the mountains, the mid to upper 70s. These clouds are pushing off a disturbance featuring rain, and while our region is expecting showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, they won’t really present themselves in NCWV. We may see a stray shower here or there in the afternoon, but overall tomorrow will just be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Clouds will continue as we head into Sunday, and shower activity will become more rampant in our area by Sunday afternoon. Early in the evening, these showers are likely to develop into some non-severe thunderstorms; this activity will continue on and off through late Monday night before calming down on Tuesday. Our main threat with this disturbance is heavy rain, but this shouldn’t cause much of a flooding issue in our area. The southern portion of the state, however, may struggle a little more with flooding due to how saturated their ground is from the flooding they experienced earlier this week. For the rest of the week, the threat of scattered evening thunderstorms will persist, but the threat is very low, so other than that, things will be looking nice. The threat exists due to the increased moisture in the atmosphere this upcoming week, so expect humidity to rise through the week. Our greatest chance of thunderstorms after Tuesday will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; a stray shower possible. High: 82

Sunday: PM showers and thunderstorms. High: 85

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 79

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.