McCabe, Cashin qualify for World Athletics Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Current Mountaineer Ceili McCabe and WVU alum Amy Cashin will represent their respective countries and the Gold and Blue this upcoming week at the World Athletics Championships.

Both athletes qualified for the 3000-meter steeplechase. Heats begin on July 16 in Eugene, Ore., followed by the championship on July 20.

McCabe qualified at the Bell Canadian Outdoor Championships with a time of 9:30.69, while Cashin ran a 9:27.91 at the Portland Track Festival to qualify.

