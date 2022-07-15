Advertisement

Morgantown residents continue to protest the opening of Big Daddy Guns

Residents continue to protest against Big Daddy Guns.
Residents continue to protest against Big Daddy Guns.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday night, protestors stood in front of the future location of Big Daddy Guns organizer of Protect Morgantown, Jodi Hollingshead, said an event for the business was going on the other side of the city.

“The thing Big Daddy Guns keeps saying is they have the right to open their business. We have the right to protest. So, that’s what we’re doing tonight,” she said.

Hollingshead added that one of the concerns was that this store would be only a short distance from West Virginia University’s main campus, Morgantown High School, and several downtown businesses.

She said Protect Morgantown had collected over 1,700 signatures petitioning against the opening of this store.

Hollingshead said they would continue to protest as long as they found it necessary.

