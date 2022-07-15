One person transported after crashing into utility pole

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole in Clarksburg.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Duff Ave. around 12:12 p.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are not known at this time.

Harrison County EMS responded to the accident with Clarksburg Police and Fire Departments.

