PCSO warns residents of latest scam

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent scam involving phone calls.

Residents are receiving calls from a “Detective Stellars” claiming to be with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post.

The scammers allegedly tell people there are warrants for their arrest, and they could post bond by going to a local Walmart to obtain a prepaid Visa card.

Officials said there is not a Detective Stellars working with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office would not call someone telling them to send money to post bond.

All bonds must be posted through the appropriate court, the post says.

Anyone who receives a call believed to be a scam is asked to hang up immediately and call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 800-368-8808.

