Virginia Burkhammer, 76, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jane Lew while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Virginia was born in Copley on January 27, 1946, a daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie Riffle Goldsmith.

On October 6, 1962, she married Robert Burkhammer. They shared many wonderful years together and Virginia missed him dearly after his passing.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by six siblings: Raymond Goldsmith, Harry Goldsmith, Eliza Vankirk, Sammy Goldsmith, Stanley Goldsmith; and one son-in-law, Mark Barnett.

Forever cherishing their memories of Virginia’s cheerful and witty nature are her two children: Linda Barnett of Roanoke, and Martin Burkhammer Sr. and wife, Anita, of Walkersville; ten grandchildren: Ginnie, Amy, Brittany, Martin Jr., Justin, Mark, Cody, Caitlin, Carlie, and Joey; eleven great-grandchildren; six siblings: Claude Goldsmith and wife, Donna, of Pricetown, Rosemary Lattea and husband, George, of Jackson’s Mill, Delores Smith of Weston, Andy Goldsmith of Pricetown, Roger Goldsmith of Jennings Run, and Jerry Goldsmith of Weston; several nieces and nephews; and loving yorkie companion of 12 years, Cooper.

Virginia treasured her role as a loving mother and grandmother and she dedicated her life to taking care of her home and family. She was a member of the Georgetown Community Church. In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed reading her Bible and mystery novels, playing cards, and collecting carousel horses and dolls.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Teets and Pastor Jay Burkhart officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Virginia Burkhammer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

