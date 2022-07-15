Warming Up with University football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Luke Hudson and Jacob Stevens join this week’s warmup to chat about Hawk’s football.

Hudson will be taking over the role as starting quarterback, “I feel good, I feel comfortable, living with the offensive coordinator definitely, it helps a lot and I’ve grown up with a lot of the guys that I’m playing with now, so that’s always fun I feel comfortable.”

Now a senior, Stevens is excited to step into a leadership role, ”It feels good so far being a leader I always wanted to be like a captain of the team and lead the charge but I’ve had great leaders throughout my years here.”

His previous teammates have shown him the ropes of being a leader, They’re all just really hard workers they pushed us hard at practice when we weren’t really that energized, they always energized us and they’d always make sure we were always in the weight room, always on time and always working hard is a big one.”

University returns after an undefeated regular season last fall and a trip to the Class AAA Quarterfinals.

