The WV Black Bears come out on top over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black bears retruned to the Mon again tonight, this time opening their series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Blaze Brothers walked in the first run of the night for the Bears in the bottom of the first, but the scoreboard remained dry until the bottom of the fifth, where Hernandez slammed a homer into left field, bringing in Brothers for another run to put West Virginia up 3-2, the final for the evening.

West Virginia is back at the Mon tomorrow for the second game of their Scrappers series, first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

