Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire

A fire that happened in Clarksburg early in the week is leaving residents without a home now. Sarah Koon lost almost everything in the apartment fire on West Pike Street. Now she is living with a friend and without a home of her own.

“The next day when I went back I was ready to walk into a complete loss. I almost fell to the ground because I left my mother’s paintings on the wall and they weren’t touched by any water, smoke, or fire. I was very lucky,” said Koon

Through it, all Koon considers herself very lucky. She gives praise to the friends and family she has.

“I consider myself extremely lucky that I have the friends and family that have my back. I’m more worried about them than myself,” said Koon

Koon’s family has now started a GoFundME to help raise money for her loss. Koon says the only place to go from here is up.

“I’m very blessed and I can’t believe I have this attitude that I have right now because I feel like everything has just been thrown at me negative this year. I’m still keeping positive and going forward. It’s very hard to not have a home to go to anymore when you had one a few days ago,” said Koon

Koon says she would also like to raise money for the other tenants who lost their things too.

