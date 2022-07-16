Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | July 16, 2022

Below average temperatures and thunderstorms for the next few days!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today has been a grayer day than the past few, with light, scattered showers since early this morning. We have gotten a few peeks of the sun this afternoon, but scattered shower activity will be continuing throughout tonight and tomorrow morning. As a result of the clouds and showers, temperatures in some areas stayed below 80 degrees, whereas others with less rain got a little higher, such as Buckhannon with a high of 86°. The “cooler” trend will continue tomorrow and Monday as cloudy and rainy conditions persist, with tomorrow’s highs similar to today’s, and Monday’s temperatures likely not surpassing 80 degrees for any of us. Thunderstorm activity will start to ramp up tomorrow afternoon, beginning very scattered in the early afternoon, but becoming a bit more widespread in the evening. These thunderstorms aren’t expected to be too severe; our main threat will be heavy rain, which will only pose a minor flooding concern for any area that sees multiple rounds of downpours. Flooding is more of a risk outside of our area in the south of the state due to the flooding they saw earlier in the week. There also is the potential for very isolated cases of wind damage. We’ll get a quick break from the activity overnight into Monday morning, but early in the afternoon we’ll get one last quick push of a line of non-severe thunderstorms along a cold front, which will be followed by light showers tapering off from the west to the east through Monday night. Tuesday will start with clouds, but will become sunnier as the day progresses. Temperatures will be on the rise, likely into the low 90s by Wednesday, and humidity will be increasing as well, so expect muggy conditions through the remainder of the week. Another chance of thunderstorms will come Wednesday night into Thursday, but calmer conditions will likely return for the start of next weekend.

Tonight: Light, scattered showers. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 82

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 79

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds. High: 85

