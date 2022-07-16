Advertisement

Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local business held a dual celebration to recognize a couple of milestones.

Middletown Tractor Sales ribbon cutting for their Buckhannon location also helped mark the John Deere dealership’s 70th anniversary. 

The Buckhannon store opened in February of 2020. 

Due to COVID the ribbon cutting was postponed until yesterday.  State and local dignitaries were on hand to help recognize Middletown Tractor’s accomplishments. 

Third generation owner Adam Boyers said he’s proud of being in business for 70 years.

“To have the heritage, to have the community and customer support over seventy years is something special.  I’m certainly proud of our employees and everything they do everyday to make us successful.”

The anniversary celebration will continue in the coming weeks at the dealership’s Pennsylvania locations.

