Advertisement

RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson holds bike night for Bikers, Bros & Bo

Bikers, Bros & Bo sign people up for their annual ride.
Bikers, Bros & Bo sign people up for their annual ride.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was live music, bikes, and food at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson to raise money for Bikers, Bros & Bo, and get people signed up for the group’s annual ride.

The non-profit was started in memory of Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

The group raises money for multiple causes, including ones that benefit veterans.

Bo’s father Steve Harper, said this year’s ride was on August 13.

He adds this was a humbling event every year.

“It’s very emotional for me. To know all these people come together for the cause we have. You know, keep my son’s memory alive,” Harper explained.

Riders planned to start either from RG’s Almost Heaven or the American Legion Post 174 in Morgantown, and both groups would meet at the national cemetery at the same time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County Sheriff warns of fentanyl laced money
Lewis County Sheriff warns of fentanyl laced money
Mother daughter duo help homeless man beaten by strangers
Mother-daughter duo help homeless man beaten by strangers
Parkersburg recycling plant has facility explosion
VIDEO: Parkersburg recycling plant has facility explosion
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Summer P-EBT benefits approved for students