RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson holds bike night for Bikers, Bros & Bo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was live music, bikes, and food at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson to raise money for Bikers, Bros & Bo, and get people signed up for the group’s annual ride.

The non-profit was started in memory of Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

The group raises money for multiple causes, including ones that benefit veterans.

Bo’s father Steve Harper, said this year’s ride was on August 13.

He adds this was a humbling event every year.

“It’s very emotional for me. To know all these people come together for the cause we have. You know, keep my son’s memory alive,” Harper explained.

Riders planned to start either from RG’s Almost Heaven or the American Legion Post 174 in Morgantown, and both groups would meet at the national cemetery at the same time.

