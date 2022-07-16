Advertisement

Team Toothman Touchdown Camp featured a star-studded coaching staff

Camp once again brought the community together to learn from their role models
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Returning for the second year was the Team Toothman Touchdown Camp, and keeping in last year’s fashion, it was a star-studded event.

Current WVU football players Dante Stills, Charles Woods, Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Brandon Yates, Tirek Austin-Cave, Tony Mathis and Kaden Prather, along with former NFL athletes Ernie Mills, Lamar Thomas and Frank Gore came together on McKinney Field to teach some skills and instill football fundamentals in the young campers.

Above all, the event was a way to have some fun, from the elite athletes to the the six year olds, I’m certain they all left with a smile on their face.

Toothman Ford in Grafton put on the event, once again with the goal of bringing the community together and learning the game from their role models.

