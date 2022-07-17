Best Virginia prepares for TBT with exhibition game against WVU Tech

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia took on West Virginia Tech in this year’s exhibition game in preparation for TBT next weekend.

John Flowers led the scoring with 21 points, Kevin James posted 16 and Devin Ebanks totaled 15.

Best Virginia finished ontop 101-60 as the true score, the WVU Tech’s score was raised around 30 points for the Elam ending to better simulate the demands of an Elam ending that BV may face in Charleston (101-92).

As the No. 1 seed, Best Virginia is set to face Virginia Dream next Sunday, July 24th at 7 p.m.

