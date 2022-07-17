BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cloe G. Thomas, 92 of Summersville passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Summersville Extended Care. Cloe was born July 13, 1930 in Webster County and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Thelma Williams Phares. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Thomas and five siblings.Cloe enjoyed playing bingo with with the others residents at the nursing home.Surviving are her sisters; Karolyn Boyer, Harriet Waggy and Brenda Phares.Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Larry Gawthrop officiating. Burial will follow alongside her husband.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Thomas/Phares family.

