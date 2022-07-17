Advertisement

Cloe G. Thomas

Cloe G. Thomas
Cloe G. Thomas(Cloe G. Thomas)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cloe G. Thomas, 92 of Summersville passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Summersville Extended Care. Cloe was born July 13, 1930 in Webster County and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Thelma Williams Phares. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Thomas and five siblings.Cloe enjoyed playing bingo with with the others residents at the nursing home.Surviving are her sisters; Karolyn Boyer, Harriet Waggy and Brenda Phares.Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Larry Gawthrop officiating. Burial will follow alongside her husband.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Thomas/Phares family.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder
A fire in Clarksburg that happened earlier this week affected many people’s lives including one...
Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire
Bikers, Bros & Bo sign people up for their annual ride.
RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson holds bike night for Bikers, Bros & Bo

Latest News

Otha Compton, Jr.
Otha Compton, Jr.
Virginia Burkhammer
Virginia Burkhammer
Rhonda Lynn George Janice
Rhonda Lynn George Janice
Edward Lee Malone
Edward Lee Malone