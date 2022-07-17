Flood Watch in effect for portions of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of West Virginia from now until 8am Monday morning.

In NCWV, this includes the counties of Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Ritchie, and Gilmer. The Watch also extends further west towards Ohio.

Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could produce in excess of 2 inches of rainfall in a short period of time.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stick with the 5 News First Alert Weather Team for updates.

