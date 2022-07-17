Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 17, 2022

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue tomorrow!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has seen some heavy rain and storm activity since this morning. There have been breaks, but this can all be expected to continue on and off through tomorrow afternoon. Because of the heavy rain, a Flood Watch is in effect for the counties of Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Ritchie, and Gilmer, as well as others further west of us. This Watch is in effect until 8am tomorrow morning, and those in these areas should be prepared in case a Flash Flood Warning occurs. If you encounter any flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown! Most deaths during floods occur in vehicles. As for the thunderstorm activity, all of NCWV is under a Slight Risk for severe weather, mainly due to the heavy rain and flash flooding potential. There may also come some isolated instances of wind damage. Small hail is also possible but is not our main threat. Storms can be anticipated to continue scattered throughout the area in the coming hours, dying down a bit in the overnight hours, then ramping up again throughout Monday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms tomorrow morning could impact your morning commute, so plan accordingly. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be above average in the upper 60s and low 70s, but highs are not anticipated to get any higher than the upper 70s due to the extensive clouds and rain. Past Monday afternoon, a cold front will cross over us, decreasing rain and storm activity through Monday evening. Clouds will persist for the night, fog is likely Tuesday morning, then the rest of Tuesday will start to see a return of sunshine. Temperatures will then quickly be on the rise, reaching the low 90s by Wednesday. Humidity will also rise as well, causing muggy conditions for most of the week. Another round of storms, albeit less severe than today’s, is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 78

Tuesday: AM fog and clouds; PM sun. High: 85

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 91

