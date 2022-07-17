Advertisement

Local girl helps skunk from possible soda can disaster

Skunk rescue
Skunk rescue(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Animal rescues aren’t your everyday news story in the MOV.

But thanks to Jasmine Powers who helped a distressed skunk with a soda can stuck on it’s head we have one today.

Powers says she got a call from her mom to come outside to help her save a skunk.

“My mom called me to come help her, she couldn’t get it because she was trying to get it off with a hula-hoop,” Powers said.

She was afraid the skunk would spray her or bite her but Powers knew she had to be brave to help save the skunk.

“The can was actually hard to get off because it was tight. It was cutting of it’s circulation,” said Powers. “Some animals don’t really have great homes and I’d rather help animals that are in need on the streets, feed them. It’s just always great to help things that are in need like humans, if you see someone on the street with a sign that says any food or money would help, I would just help them.”

Jasmine also added after she saved the skunk she went on a walk the next day and saw the exact same skunk.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Bonnie Libheart formed a virtual relationship with three men with over the last eight years but...
Widow says she lost $430,000 due to a romance scam
DMA Flood Alerts for NCWV as of July 18, 2022.
Flood Watch in effect for portions of NCWV
A fire in Clarksburg that happened earlier this week affected many people’s lives including one...
Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire

Latest News

Spaghetti dinner held for baby born with rare genetic condition
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire
RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson holds bike night for Bikers, Bros & Bo
Bridgeport native achieves goal of swimming the English Channel